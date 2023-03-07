Leather footwear exports witness 29% increase

Leather footwear exports, during the first seven months of the fiscal year of 2022-23, increased by 29.39 per cent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Leather footwear exports, during the first seven months of the fiscal year of 2022-23, increased by 29.39 per cent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-Jan 23, leather footwear worth US$ 88,935,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 68,734,000 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of footwear increased by 26.87 per cent, worth US$ 108,357,000 as compared to exports of US$ 85,409,000 during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, canvas footwear exports also increased by 2.36 per cent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were US$ 384,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$ 375,000.

During the period under review, other footwear exports increased by 16.80 per cent, worth US$ 19,038,000 in the current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$ 16,300,000 during the same period of last year.