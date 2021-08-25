UrduPoint.com

Leather Garments Exports Witness Record 14.02 Pc Increase

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:12 PM

The Leather Garments exports during the fiscal year of 2020-21 grew up by 14.02 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The Leather Garments exports during the fiscal year of 2020-21 grew up by 14.02 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 2020-21, Leather garments worth of US$ 286,094 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 250,920 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather manufacturers increased by 18.74 percent, worth US$ 562,794 thousand exported as compared to exports worth US$ 473,975 thousand during same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Gloves exports also increased by 22.26 per cent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth US$ 260,135 thousand as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 212,767 thousand.

During the period under review, Other Leather Manufacturer exports increased by 61.01 per cent, worth US$ 16,565 thousand exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 10,288 thousand of same period of last year.

