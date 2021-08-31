UrduPoint.com

Leather Garments Exports Witness Record 20.02 % Increase

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 02:08 PM

The Leather Garments exports during the first month of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 20.02 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The Leather Garments exports during the first month of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 20.02 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 21, Leather garments worth of US$ 34,630 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 28,853 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather manufacturers increased by 12.70 percent, worth US$ 62,544 thousand exported as compared to exports worth US$ 55,497 thousand during same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Gloves exports also increased by 4.47 per cent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth US$ 26,272 thousand as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 25,149 thousand.

During the period under review, Other Leather Manufacturer exports increased by 9.83 per cent, worth US$ 1,642 thousand exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 4,495 thousand of same period of last year.

