Leather Garments Exports Witness Record 8.50 % Increase

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 10:40 PM

The Leather Garments exports during the first two month of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 8.50 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Leather Garments exports during the first two month of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 8.50 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Aug 2021, Leather garments worth of US$ 56,985 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 52,520 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather manufacturers increased by 8.21 percent, worth US$ 106,284 thousand exported as compared to exports worth US$ 98,218 thousand during same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Gloves exports also increased by 7.35 per cent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth US$ 46,272 thousand as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 43,105 thousand.

During the period under review, Other Leather Manufacturer exports increased by 16.74 per cent, worth US$ 3,027 thousand exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 2,593 thousand of same period of last year.

