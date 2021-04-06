UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leather Gloves Exports Increased 10.34%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Leather gloves exports increased 10.34%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Leather Gloves exports during first eight months of FY 2020-21 grew by 10 34 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Feb 20-21, Leather Gloves worth US $ 171,283 exported as compared to worth US $ 155,221 of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Garments increased by 0.41 per cent, worth US $ 199,783 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 198,972 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, leather manufacturer exports increased by 5.57 per cent, worth US $ 382,014 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 361,872 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view Other Leather Manufacturer exports increased by 42.79 percent, worth US $ 10,948 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 7,669 thousand of same period of last year.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From

Recent Stories

Oman reports 1,208 new COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago

62,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Chamber and CEO Clubs Network collaborate to d ..

11 minutes ago

Major street in Grozny named after Mohamed bin Zay ..

26 minutes ago

SEC approves establishing &#039;Training Centre fo ..

26 minutes ago

Journalists discuss role of media in protection,pr ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.