UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leather Gloves Exports Increased Record 10.60%

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Leather gloves exports increased record 10.60%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Leather gloves exports during first five months of FY 2020-21 grew by 10.60 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Nov 20, Leather gloves worth US $ 106,887 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 96,646 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather garments increased by 0.19 per cent, worth US $ 125,982 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 125,744 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, leather manufacturer exports increased by 5.66 percent, worth US $ 240,110 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 227,244 thousand of same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From

Recent Stories

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

28 minutes ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

49 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

28 minutes ago

UK Vaccinated About 40% of Nationals Aged 80 Again ..

17 minutes ago

Top US Lawmaker Urges Reversal of Houthis Terroris ..

17 minutes ago

Explosion at Gold Mine in Eastern China Leaves 22 ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.