Leather gloves exports witness record 10.02% increase

Leather Manufacturers exports during the first four months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 10.02 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Leather Manufacturers exports during the first four months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 10.02 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Sep 2021, Leather Gloves worth US$ 93,630 exported as compared to exports worth US$ 85,105 during same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Manufactures increased by 8.43 percent, worth of US$ 206,937 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 190,855 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Garments exports also increased by 6.93 per cent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth US$ 107,246 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 100, 299.

During the period under review, other Leather Manufacturer exports increased by 11.19 per cent, worth US$ 6,061 exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 5,451 of same period of last year.

\395