Leather gloves exports witness record 11.81% increase

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Leather Manufacturers exports during the first five months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 11.81 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Nov 2021, Leather Gloves worth US$119,516 exported as compared to exports worth US$ 106,890 during same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Manufactures increased by 11.03 percent, worth of US$ 266,595 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 240,100 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Garments exports also increased by 10.42 per cent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth US$ 139,100 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 125,971.

During the period under review, other Leather Manufacturer exports increased by 10.22 per cent, worth US$ 7,979 exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 7,239 of same period of last year.