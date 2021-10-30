UrduPoint.com

Leather Gloves Exports Witness Record 8.07 % Increase

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :The Leather Manufacturers exports during the first three month of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 8.07 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year During the period from July-Sep 2021, Leather Gloves worth US$ 69,387 exported as compared to exports worth US$ 64,206 during same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Manufactures increased by 5.99 percent, worth of US$ 154,457 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 145,733 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Garments exports also increased by 3.79 per cent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth US$ 80,487 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$77,551.

During the period under review, other Leather Manufacturer exports increased by 15.27 per cent, worth US$ 4,583 exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 3,976 of same period of last year.

