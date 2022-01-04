UrduPoint.com

Leather Goods Export Increases 11% In 5 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 01:17 PM

Leather goods export increases 11% in 5 months

The leather goods exports witnessed an increase of 11.03 percent during the first five months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The leather goods exports witnessed an increase of 11.03 percent during the first five months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported leather goods worth US $266.595 million during July-November (2021-22) against the exports of $240.100 million during July-November (2020-21), showing growth of 11.03 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the leather products, the exports of leather garments increased by 10.42 percent by going up from $125.971 million last year to $139.100 million during the current year.

The leather gloves exports also rose by 11.81 percent to $119.516 million from $106.890 million.

Likewise, the exports of all other leather goods also increased by 10.22 percent during the period under review as these went up from $7.239 million last year to $7.979 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the leather goods' exports witnessed an increase of 21.13 percent during the month of November 2021, as compared to the same month of last year.

The leather exports during November 2021 were recorded at $59.658 million against the exports of $49.253 million in November 2020.

During the period under review, the leather garments and gloves exports also increased by 24.04 and 18.83 percent respectively, in addition, the exports of other leather goods also rose by 7.27percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather manufactures increased by 13.61 percent during November 2021 as compared to the exports of $52.510 million in October 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather garments and leather gloves increased by 19.04 and 6.71 percent respectively while the export of all other leather manufactures rose by 28.40 percent.

