UrduPoint.com

Leather Goods Export Increases 9.41% To $ 319.791mln

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 02:22 PM

Leather goods export increases 9.41% to $ 319.791mln

The leather goods exports witnessed an increase of 9.41percent during the first half of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The leather goods exports witnessed an increase of 9.41percent during the first half of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported leather goods worth US $319.791 million during July-December (2021-22) against the exports of $292.279 million during July-December (2020-21), showing growth of 9.41 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the leather products, the exports of leather garments increased by 9.73 percent by going up from $152.888 million last year to $167.768 million during the current year.

The leather gloves exports also rose by 9.19 percent to $142.627 million from $ 130.623 million.

Likewise, the exports of all other leather goods also increased by 7.16 percent during the period under review as these went up from $8.768 million last year to $ 9.396 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the leather goods' exports witnessed an increase of 1.87 percent during the month of December 2021, as compared to the same month of last year.

The leather exports during December 2021 were recorded at $53.153 million against the exports of $52.179 million in December 2020.

During the period under review, the leather garments increase by 6.49 percent while the export of gloves dipped by 2.79 percent, in addition, the exports of other leather goods also decreased by 7.33 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather manufactures declined by 10.97 percent during December 2021 as compared to the exports of $59.700 million in November 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather garments and leather gloves also dipped by 10.03 and 11 percent respectively while the export of all other leather manufactures also decreased by 26.08 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same November December 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

Registration for Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament’ ..

Registration for Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament’s volleyball tournament to ope ..

3 minutes ago
 Muhammad Hafeez asks authorities to legalize bill ..

Muhammad Hafeez asks authorities to legalize bill against match-fixing

21 minutes ago
 3.7mln people get covid-19 jabs in Sargodha

3.7mln people get covid-19 jabs in Sargodha

58 seconds ago
 Tonga runway cleared for volcano aid flights

Tonga runway cleared for volcano aid flights

59 seconds ago
 2021 among Earth's hottest years, UN says

2021 among Earth's hottest years, UN says

1 minute ago
 Uproar after mysterious death of Nigerian student

Uproar after mysterious death of Nigerian student

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.