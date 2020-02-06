Leather goods exports increase record 11.06 %

Leather goods exports during first six month of current financial year grew by 11.06% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Leather goods exports during first six month of current financial year grew by 11.06% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-December 2019, leather goods worth $274,757 million were exported as compared to the exports of $247,397 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather garments increased by 11.90%, about 585 TH. DOZ of leather garments valuing $150,551 million exported as compared to the 522 TH.

DOZ worth $134,536 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, 3,025 TH.DOZ of leather gloves worth $118,474 million were also exported in first six months of current financial year as compared to the exports of 2,847 TH.DOZ valuing $107,287 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Other leather products exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 2.83%.

Other leather goods worth $5,732 million was exported as compared to the exports of $5,574 million of same period of last year.