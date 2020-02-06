UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leather Goods Exports Increase Record 11.06 %

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:59 PM

Leather goods exports increase record 11.06 %

Leather goods exports during first six month of current financial year grew by 11.06% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Leather goods exports during first six month of current financial year grew by 11.06% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-December 2019, leather goods worth $274,757 million were exported as compared to the exports of $247,397 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather garments increased by 11.90%, about 585 TH. DOZ of leather garments valuing $150,551 million exported as compared to the 522 TH.

DOZ worth $134,536 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, 3,025 TH.DOZ of leather gloves worth $118,474 million were also exported in first six months of current financial year as compared to the exports of 2,847 TH.DOZ valuing $107,287 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Other leather products exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 2.83%.

Other leather goods worth $5,732 million was exported as compared to the exports of $5,574 million of same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Showbiz stars raise voice for Kashmiri people suff ..

8 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler issues Decree forming Board of Dire ..

16 minutes ago

Masood Khan Lauds Dynamic And Proactive Role Of Di ..

24 minutes ago

Gazprom Neft Increased Gas Production by 7% in 201 ..

19 minutes ago

Lahore High Court grants bail to Hamza Shehbaz in ..

19 minutes ago

Minister for early completion of development proje ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.