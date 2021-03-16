UrduPoint.com
Leather Goods Exports Increases 5.57% In 8 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 04:16 PM

The exports of leather goods witnessed an increase of 5.57 percent during the eight months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The exports of leather goods witnessed an increase of 5.57 percent during the eight months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported leather worth US $382.014 million during July-February (2020-21) against the exports of $361.872 million during July-February (2019-20), showing growth of 5.57 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the leather products, the exports of leather garments increased by 0.41 percent, from $198.972 million last year to $199.783 million during the current year.

The leather gloves exports also rose by 10.34 percent by going up from $155.231 million to $171.283 million.

Likewise, the exports of all other leather commodities also increased by 42.76 percent during the period under review as these went up from $7.669 million last year to $10.948 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the leather exports however witnessed decrease of 3.94 percent during the month of February 2021 compared to the same month of last year.

The leather exports during February 2021 were recorded at $41.569 million against the exports of $43.272 million in February 2020.

During the period under review, the leather garments and leather gloves exports also dipped by 5.80 and 2.33 percent respectively. In addition, the exports of all other leather goods increased by 8.38 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather products decreased by 13.70 percent during February 2021 as compared to the exports of $48.166 million in January 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather garments and leather gloves also dipped by 12.38 and 16.15 percent respectively while the export of all other leather goods rose by 6.64 percent.

More Stories From Business

