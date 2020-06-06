Leather manufacturer exports increase 3.46%

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Leather manufacturer exports during first ten months of current financial year grew by 3.46% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April, Leather Manufacturer worth $412,908 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $399,090 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Garments increased by 5.57%, Leather Garments valuing $222,445 thousand exported as compared to worth $210,711 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Gloves worth $181,528 thousand were also exported in first ten months of current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $178,901 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Footwear exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 7.99%.

Footwear worth $108,430 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of $100,303 thousand of same period of last year.