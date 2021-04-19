UrduPoint.com
Leather Manufacturer Exports Increase Record 6.66%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 01:59 PM

Leather Manufacturer exports increase record 6.66%

Leather Manufacturer exports during first nine months of FY 2020-21 grew by 6.66 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Leather Manufacturer exports during first nine months of FY 2020-21 grew by 6.66 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March 20-21, Leather Manufacturer worth US $ 427,726 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 401,025 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Garments increased by 0.95 per cent, worth US $ 219,592 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 217,525 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Gloves exports increased by 11.98 per cent, worth US $ 195,872 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 174,923 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Other Leather Manufacturer exports increased by 42.96 per cent, worth Us $ 12,262 thousand were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 8,577 thousand of same period of last year.

