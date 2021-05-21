Leather manufacturer exports increase record 13.29%

Leather manufacturer exports during first ten months of FY 2020-21 grew by 13.29 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 )

During the period from July-April 20-21, Leather Manufacturer worth US $ 467,789 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 412,908 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Garments increased by 7.41 per cent, worth US $ 238,924 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 222,445 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Gloves exports increased by 18.59 per cent, worth US $ 215,265 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 181,528 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Other Leather Manufacturer exports increased by 52.21 per cent, worth Us $ 13,600 thousand were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 8,935 thousand of same period of last year.