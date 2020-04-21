UrduPoint.com
Leather Manufacturer Exports Increase Record 11.78%

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:39 PM

Leather Manufacturer exports increase record 11.78%

Leather Manufacturer exports, during first nine months of current financial year, grew by 11.78% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Leather Manufacturer exports, during first nine months of current financial year, grew by 11.78% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March 2019, Leather Manufacturer worth $401,026 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $358,772 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Garments increased by 14.01%, Leather garments valuing $217,526 thousand exported as compared to worth $190,802 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Gloves worth $174,923 thousand were also exported in first nine months of current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $159,727 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, other Leather Manufacturer exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 4.05%.

Other Leather Manufacturer worth $8,577 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of $8,243 thousand of same period of last year.

