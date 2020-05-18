Leather Manufacturer exports increase record 3.46%

Leather Manufacturer exports during first ten months of current financial year grew by 3.46% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Leather Manufacturer exports during first ten months of current financial year grew by 3.46% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April, Leather Manufacturer worth $412,908 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $399,090 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Garments increased by 5.57%, Leather Garments valuing $222,445 thousand exported as compared to worth $210,711 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Gloves worth $181,528 thousand were also exported in first ten months of current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $178,901 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Other Leather Manufacturer exports of the country recorded negative growth of 5.73%.

Meat and meat preparations worth $8,935 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of $9,478 thousand of same period of last year.

