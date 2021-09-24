UrduPoint.com

Leather Manufacturers Exports Witness Record 8.21 % Increase

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 07:21 PM

The Leather Manufacturers exports during the first two month of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 8.21 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year During the period from July-Aug 2021, Leather Manufacturers worth US$ 106,284 exported as compared to exports worth US$ 98,218 during same period of last year

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Garments increased by 8.50 percent, worth of US$ 56,985 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 52,520 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Gloves exports also increased by 7.35 per cent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth US$ 46,272 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 43,105.

During the period under review, other Leather Manufacturer exports increased by 16.74 per cent, worth US$ 3,027 exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 2,593 of same period of last year.

