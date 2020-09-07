UrduPoint.com
Leather Manufactures Exports Increase Record 33.81%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:21 PM

Leather Manufactures exports during FY 2020-21 grew by 33.81 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Leather Manufactures exports during FY 2020-21 grew by 33.81 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 20, Leather Manufactures worth US $ 55,498 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 41,474 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Garments increased by 17.44 per cent, Leather Garments valuing US $ 28,855 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 24,571 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, leather gloves worth US $ 25,150 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 16,044 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, other leather manufactures exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 73.81 per cent.

Other leather manufactures worth US $ 1,493 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of US $ 859 thousand of same period of last year.

