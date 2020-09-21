UrduPoint.com
Leather Manufactures Exports Increase Record 8.39%

Mon 21st September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Leather Manufactures exports increase record 8.39%

Leather Manufactures exports during First two months of current fiscal year grew by 8.39 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Leather Manufactures exports during First two months of current fiscal year grew by 8.39 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August, Leather Manufactures worth US $ 98,232 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 90,627 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Garments increased by 2.18 per cent, Leather Garments valuing US $ 52,531 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 51,411 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, leather gloves worth US $ 43,109 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 37,401 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, other leather manufactures exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 42.81 per cent.

Other leather manufactures worth US $ 2,592 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of US $ 1,815 thousand of same period of last year.

