Leather Manufactures Exports Increase Record 10.83%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:20 PM

Leather Manufactures exports during First three months of current fiscal year grew by 10.83 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Leather Manufactures exports during First three months of current fiscal year grew by 10.83 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-September, Leather Manufactures worth US $ 145,733 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 131,495 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Garments increased by 3.20 per cent, Leather Garments valuing US $ 77,551 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 75,146 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, leather gloves worth US $ 64,206 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 53,693 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, other leather manufactures exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 49.70 per cent.

Other leather manufactures worth US $ 3,976 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of US $ 2,656 thousand of same period of last year.

