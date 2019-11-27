UrduPoint.com
Leather Manufactures Exports Increases 10.41 %

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:34 PM

Leather Manufactures exports increases 10.41 %

Leather Manufactures exports from the country during first quarter of current financial year grew by 10.41% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Leather Manufactures exports from the country during first quarter of current financial year grew by 10.41% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-September 2019, Leather Manufactures worth $131,407 million was exported as compared to the exports of $119,018 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Garments increased by 11.48%, about 322 TH.DOZ of Leather Garments valuing $75,107 million exported as compared to the 234 TH.

DOZ worth $67,375 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, 1,438 TH.DOZ of Leather Gloves worth $53,669 million were also exported in first quarter of current financial year as compared to the exports of 1,287 TH.DOZ valuing $49,142 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Other Leather Manufactures exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 5.20%.

Other Leather Manufactures worth $2,631 million was exported as compared to the exports of $2,501 million of same period of last year.

