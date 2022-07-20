Leather manufactures exports witness 10.43 pc increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Leather manufactures exports during the twelve months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 10.43 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 2021-22, leather manufactures worth US $621,081 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 562,248 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather garments increased by 10.15 percent, worth US $ 315,200 as compared to exports of $286,153 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, leather gloves exports also increased by 10.60 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $287,227 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $259,710.

During the period under review, other leather manufactures exports increased by 12.61 percent, worth US$ 18,654 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 16,565 of the same period of last year.

