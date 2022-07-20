UrduPoint.com

Leather Manufactures Exports Witness 10.43 Pc Increase

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Leather manufactures exports witness 10.43 pc increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Leather manufactures exports during the twelve months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 10.43 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 2021-22, leather manufactures worth US $621,081 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 562,248 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather garments increased by 10.15 percent, worth US $ 315,200 as compared to exports of $286,153 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, leather gloves exports also increased by 10.60 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $287,227 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $259,710.

During the period under review, other leather manufactures exports increased by 12.61 percent, worth US$ 18,654 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 16,565 of the same period of last year.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From

Recent Stories

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic ..

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic win in first Test against Sri ..

1 hour ago
 PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana San ..

PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's pligh ..

Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's plight in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

3 hours ago
 vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Ca ..

Vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Camera and Breath-taking Design

3 hours ago
 PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML ..

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML-N ahead of Punjab CM’s elec ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.