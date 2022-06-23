UrduPoint.com

Leather Manufactures Exports Witness 12.64 Pc Increase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Leather manufactures exports witness 12.64 pc increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Leather manufactures exports during the first eleven months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 12.64 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2021-22, leather manufactures worth US $566,825 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 503,238 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather garments increased by 12.

04 percent, worth US $ 286,511 as compared to exports of $255,713 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, leather gloves exports also increased by 13 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $263,040 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $232,778.

During the period under review, other leather manufactures exports increased by 17.14 percent, worth US$ 17,274 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 14,747 of the same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

29 minutes ago
 Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afgh ..

Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 PCB announces 18-man squad for the Test series aga ..

PCB announces 18-man squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Rashid Latif says Pakistan’s team is better than ..

Rashid Latif says Pakistan’s team is better than India’s team at present

2 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail claims that Pakistan has been saved ..

Miftah Ismail claims that Pakistan has been saved from bankruptcy by the current ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.