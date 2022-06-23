Leather manufactures exports witness 12.64 pc increase

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Leather manufactures exports during the first eleven months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 12.64 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2021-22, leather manufactures worth US $566,825 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 503,238 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather garments increased by 12.

04 percent, worth US $ 286,511 as compared to exports of $255,713 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, leather gloves exports also increased by 13 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $263,040 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $232,778.

During the period under review, other leather manufactures exports increased by 17.14 percent, worth US$ 17,274 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 14,747 of the same period of last year.