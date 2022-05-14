UrduPoint.com

Leather Manufactures Exports Witness 9.98 Pc Increase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Leather Manufactures exports witness 9.98 pc increase

Leather Manufactures exports during the first ten months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 9.98 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Leather Manufactures exports during the first ten months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 9.98 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 2021-22, Leather manufactures worth US $515,449 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 468,678 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather garments increased by 9.62 percent, worth US $ 262,106 as compared to exports of $239,115 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Gloves exports also increased by 9.96 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $237,482 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $215,964.

During the period under review, Other leather manufactures exports increased by 16.63 percent, worth US$ 15,860 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 13,599 of the same period of last year.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolen ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolence reference in memory of soci ..

52 minutes ago
 Two children among four die; three injured in Bela ..

Two children among four die; three injured in Bela accident

1 minute ago
 Two killed over property dispute at Khanda

Two killed over property dispute at Khanda

1 minute ago
 FM vows not to allow anyone harm Pak-China iron cl ..

FM vows not to allow anyone harm Pak-China iron clad friendship

1 minute ago
 G7 Countries Support Wider Efforts for Active Arms ..

G7 Countries Support Wider Efforts for Active Arms Control Dialogue With China

1 minute ago
 People should stay indoor to avoid heat-borne illn ..

People should stay indoor to avoid heat-borne illnesses

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.