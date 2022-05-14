Leather Manufactures exports witness 9.98 pc increase

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Leather Manufactures exports during the first ten months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 9.98 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 2021-22, Leather manufactures worth US $515,449 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 468,678 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather garments increased by 9.62 percent, worth US $ 262,106 as compared to exports of $239,115 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Gloves exports also increased by 9.96 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $237,482 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $215,964.

During the period under review, Other leather manufactures exports increased by 16.63 percent, worth US$ 15,860 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 13,599 of the same period of last year.

