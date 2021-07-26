UrduPoint.com
Leather Manufactures Exports Witnessed Record Increase 18.74%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Leather Manufacturers exports during the fiscal year of 2020-21 grew by 18.74 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 20-21, Leather Manufacturers worth US$ 562,794 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 473,975 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Garments increased by 14.02 per cent, worth of US$ 286,094 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 250,920 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Gloves exports increased by 22.26 per cent, worth US$ 260,135 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 212,767 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Other Leather Manufacturer exports increased by 61.01 per cent, worth US$ 16,565 thousand were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 10,288 thousand of same period of last year.

