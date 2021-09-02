Leather Tanned exports witness 51.77 % increase

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Leather Tanned exports during the first month of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 51.77 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 21, Leather Tanned worth of US$ 15,984 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 10,532 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Carpets, Rugs and Mats exports increased by 0.75 per cent, worth US$ 5,526 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of Rs. 5,485 valuing of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Others exports increased by 29.88 per cent, worth US$ 8,459 thousand were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 6,513 thousand of same period of last year.