Lebanese Central Bank to Launch E-Platform to Control Local Currency Exchange Rate- Beirut

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The central bank of Lebanon, Banque du Liban, will launch an electronic platform to monitor the exchange rate of the national currency in the domestic market, the country's presidential palace said on Friday.

The decision was announced following talks between Charbel Cordahi, the financial adviser to the president, and central bank chief Riad Salame earlier in the day. The talks were focused on managing control over the exchange rate of the national currency and mechanisms for regulating its value in the domestic market.

"The central bank's head informed President [Michel Aoun] about the decision to launch an electronic platform, which will record [currency exchange] transactions, in order to make it the basis of the real price [of the currency] in the market," the presidential palace said in a statement.

According to Salame, starting next week, the country's banks will be allowed to operate with the approved exchange rate, which is used by official currency exchange offices, subject to the registration of transactions on the new electronic platform.

Amid the ongoing economic crisis in the Middle Eastern country, the local currency collapsed to an all-time low throughout the week, peaking at a record 15,000 Lebanese pounds to the US dollar on Tuesday a ten-fold depreciation since the onset of the Lebanese economic crisis in late 2019.