Lebanese Communists Occupy Labor Union HQ in Beirut in Protest Over Economic Crisis

Dozens of Communist Party activists briefly occupied the headquarters of the Labor Union in Beirut on Friday to highlight the country's dire economic situation, a Sputnik correspondent said

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Dozens of Communist Party activists briefly occupied the headquarters of the Labor Union in Beirut on Friday to highlight the country's dire economic situation, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The Communist Party confirmed the incident, saying a group of students had entered the building without a warning.

They blocked the entrances and read out their address to the nation before fleeing. Our correspondent said that the non-violent action had met no resistance from those in the building.

"We are entering a standoff with this rotten regime and its elite. It will be a great battle against the existing economic model based on corruption and theft," they said in the declaration.

The activists called for a mass rally near the banking district in the city center this Sunday to "make it clear once again that this country cannot be saved without replacing this government."

Before leaving, the youths unfolded a white banner over the headquarters' main entry, bearing a message in black ink that read "Homeland for the workers. Let the capitalist government fall."

Lebanon has been struggling to manage its severe public debt, which stands at 150 percent of its economic output. The government adopted a reformed budget for 2019 in July that proposed cutting salaries of civil servants in a bid to reduce deficit. This triggered strikes by trade unions and the military.