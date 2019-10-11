UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Communists Occupy Labor Union HQ In Beirut In Protest Over Economic Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:41 PM

Lebanese Communists Occupy Labor Union HQ in Beirut in Protest Over Economic Crisis

Dozens of Communist Party activists briefly occupied the headquarters of the Labor Union in Beirut on Friday to highlight the country's dire economic situation, a Sputnik correspondent said

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Dozens of Communist Party activists briefly occupied the headquarters of the Labor Union in Beirut on Friday to highlight the country's dire economic situation, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The Communist Party confirmed the incident, saying a group of students had entered the building without a warning.

They blocked the entrances and read out their address to the nation before fleeing. Our correspondent said that the non-violent action had met no resistance from those in the building.

"We are entering a standoff with this rotten regime and its elite. It will be a great battle against the existing economic model based on corruption and theft," they said in the declaration.

The activists called for a mass rally near the banking district in the city center this Sunday to "make it clear once again that this country cannot be saved without replacing this government."

Before leaving, the youths unfolded a white banner over the headquarters' main entry, bearing a message in black ink that read "Homeland for the workers. Let the capitalist government fall."

Lebanon has been struggling to manage its severe public debt, which stands at 150 percent of its economic output. The government adopted a reformed budget for 2019 in July that proposed cutting salaries of civil servants in a bid to reduce deficit. This triggered strikes by trade unions and the military.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Corruption Budget Beirut July Sunday 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects number of infrastructure ..

30 minutes ago

Federer loses cool and follows Djokovic out of Sha ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to take steps for uplift of youth: Maqbool Si ..

3 minutes ago

Five swindlers take away cash in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Peskov Comments on Zelenskyy's Idea to Change Sequ ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Mariinsky Ballet Invited to Perform in Wa ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.