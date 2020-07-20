UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Court Orders Central Bank Governor's Asset Freeze Amid Economic Crisis - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

The head of the Beirut court's execution department, Judge Faysal Makki, has issued an order to conduct a provisional seizure of assets and property belonging to Central Bank governor Riad Salame amid the worsening economic situation in the country, local media reported on Monday

The order came in response to a request submitted by the law department of the movement of activists for economic reforms.

Activists from "The people want to reform the system" movement hold Salame accountable for the lasting economic and financial crisis against the backdrop of his monetary policy that led to an unprecedented collapse of Lebanon's national currency, debt accumulation and the loss of foreign exchange reserves.

Lebanon has been suffering from the worst economic crisis in 30 years, which prompted mass nationwide demonstrations in October and resulted in the resignation of then-Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

In April, the new government of Hassan Diab unveiled an economic recovery plan, which includes large-scale reforms and financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund, with which talks are progressing rather slowly.

