Lebanese Finance Minister Latest To Resign From Cabinet Following Beirut Blast - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:08 PM

Lebanese Finance Minister Latest to Resign From Cabinet Following Beirut Blast - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Lebanese Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni has become the latest to resign from his post amid the fallout from the devastating August 4 explosion in Beirut, media reported Monday.

According to Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed, Wazni's resignation comes hours after Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm vacated her post.

Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad and Environment Minister Damianos Kattar resigned over the weekend as anger in the streets boiled over.

Late on Tuesday, a powerful explosion took place at the port of Beirut, killing at least 158 people and injuring over 6,000, per the latest estimates. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014 and stored in the port since then. The explosion has also caused considerable damage to the city, having destroyed or damaged dozens of houses.

