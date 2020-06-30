UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Finance Ministry Director General Quits Due To Way Gov't Settle Crisis - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:53 AM

Alain Bifani, a senior member of Lebanon's team negotiating with the International Monetary Fund, will resign from the post of director general of the Lebanese Finance Ministry, media reported on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Alain Bifani, a senior member of Lebanon's team negotiating with the International Monetary Fund, will resign from the post of director general of the Lebanese Finance Ministry, media reported on Monday.

According to Lebanon's Al Jadeed TV channel, Bifani will announce his decision during a press conference later on Monday.

Bifani told the TV channel that the resignation was due to his disagreement with the government's strategy and the solution to the ongoing economic and financial crisis.

In addition, the director general denied the information that his resignation was related to threats against him from the leader of one of the local parties, whose bank accounts were frozen, the TV channel added.

Lebanon has been gripped by widespread protests for months, and the public unrest eventually led to the toppling of the previous government in October. Demonstrators have consistently demanded economic reforms amid a worsening financial crisis in the country, which has resulted in the sharp depreciation of the local currency.

