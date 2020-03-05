UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Financial Attorney General Freezes Assets Of 20 Local Banks - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:32 PM

Lebanese Financial Attorney General Ali Ibrahim imposed a ban on asset management of 20 local banks, as well as on real estate property of their chairmen and boards of directors, Lebanese al-Jadeed TV channel reported

The names of the banks have not been disclosed.

Lebanon has been facing a crippling economic crisis for a long time and the situation further escalated when the government decided to introduce a tax on calls via the WhatApp messenger in early October. In response to the government's initiative, thousands of people took to the streets, demanding urgent economic reforms to end the crisis. At the same time, President Michel Aoun has blamed it on international sanctions.

Though the measure was eventually scrapped and then-Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his cabinet resigned, nationwide anti-government protests have continued due to the worsening living conditions amid a wider economic crisis. The economic and financial situation in the country has been deteriorating, with private entrepreneurs continuing to refuse to accept payments via bank transfers.

In February, Lebanon's new cabinet led by Prime Minister Hassan Diab adopted a program of measures aimed at preventing the country's economy from collapsing. The banking system will be revised as part of the new plan.

