Lebanese Parliament Adopts Budget For Current Year 3 Months Before Its End

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 03:50 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The Lebanese parliament at a meeting on Monday adopted the budget for 2022 three months before the end of the year, the draft includes an exchange rate that is twice lower than the actual one in the country.

A total of 63 lawmakers out of 128 voted for the budget, and 37 voted against.

The adoption of the budget even at such a late date was required to avoid a new wave of criticism from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which criticized the Lebanese authorities for slow implementation of reforms.

The budget envisions an increase in the salaries of civil servants in the amount of 5 million to 12 million liras ($135-325 at the black market rate).

Budget expenditures are set at 41 trillion liras, and revenues are about 29.9 trillion.

