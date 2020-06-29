UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese President Says Israel Drilling In Disputed Waters To Heighten Tensions

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 09:56 PM

Lebanese President Says Israel Drilling in Disputed Waters to Heighten Tensions

Israel's intent to explore for oil and gas in an offshore area that is subject to a territorial dispute between it and Lebanon is fraught with exacerbating the tensions, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Israel's intent to explore for oil and gas in an offshore area that is subject to a territorial dispute between it and Lebanon is fraught with exacerbating the tensions, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Monday.

Last week, the Israeli government announced plans to begin drilling in the so-called Block 72 that is located in the disputed territorial waters in the Eastern Mediterranean in vicinity of Lebanon's own Block 9 where it is due to start exploring for gas in the coming months.

"Israel's oil and gas exploration, in the disputed area with Lebanon, is a very serious matter.

We will not allow encroachment on our internally recognized internal waters," Aoun said at a meeting with a delegation of the Roman Catholic Melkite Bishops, as quoted in a press release on his official website.

According to press release, Aoun "stressed that the issue is extremely dangerous and likely to complicate the situation."

Israel and Lebanon lack a demarcated maritime border. For decades now, various mediators including the United Nations and the United States, attempted in vain to help them reach a consensus. The discovery of large oil reserves in the disputed area only further complicated the dispute.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Oil United States Lebanon Border Gas Government

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

31 minutes ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

46 minutes ago

Resettlement plan for home-coming Indians

2 hours ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

5 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff pays tributes to security guar ..

5 minutes ago

2 suspects held during search operation

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.