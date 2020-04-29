UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Prime Minister Diab Says Fresh Riots Aimed At Turning People Against Army

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Recent riots held across Lebanon amid a rapid depreciation in the country's Currency are part of a "malicious plan" to turn the people against the armed forces, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Wednesday.

"The people's revolt against corruption and the corrupt persons who brought the country to this collapse is only natural; however the riots that took place and the attempt to put people against the Lebanese Army are indicators of a malicious plan," Diab said at a cabinet meeting, as quoted by the country's National news Agency.

A new wave of protests began in Lebanon over the weekend as the local currency, the Lebanese pound, rapidly depreciated by more than 60 percent compared to the US Dollar in recent weeks.

Diab stated that the government was doing all it could to improve the current economic situation and was distributing financial aid to those that need it.

"The government is making a great effort in order to try and alleviate this crisis, it is distributing financial aid to people. We will carry on with this distribution for several months to families in need in all regions," the prime minister said, as quoted by the agency.

Earlier in the day, the Lebanese Army Command said that 81 soldiers were injured overnight during clashes with protesters.

Widespread riots first broke out in Lebanon in October, resulting in the topping of the previous government. Diab was appointed as prime minister on January 21 and has pledged to enact reforms to stabilize the country's economy.

