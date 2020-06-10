Lebanese Protest Local Currency Devaluation in Beirut

People gathered outside the Lebanese central bank's building in Beirut on Tuesday to protest the high cost of the dollar, which has been driving the local currency's exchange rate downward

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) People gathered outside the Lebanese central bank's building in Beirut on Tuesday to protest the high cost of the dollar, which has been driving the local currency's exchange rate downward.

Demonstrators blocked traffic on the central street as they called for urgent economic reforms and early parliamentary elections, the state news agency NNA reported.

Lebanon has been rocked by protests since October when the price of the dollar on the parallel market more than doubled, causing consumers to lose their purchasing power and putting many out of jobs.