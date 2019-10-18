UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Security Forces Use Tear Gas During Anti-Gov't Protests In Beirut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 01:10 PM

Lebanese Security Forces Use Tear Gas During Anti-Gov't Protests in Beirut

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF) deployed tear gas in the center of Lebanon's capital of Beirut to disperse protesters rallying against taxes and demanding the resignation of the government, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

On Thursday, the government approved imposing a $6 monthly tax on online calls via mobile applications in a bid to raise additional funds for its debt-ridden budget. Moreover, the authorities introduced a new tax on tobacco and announced plans to increase the value-added tax (VAT) to 15 percent by 2020. The measures sparked mass protests in Beirut and other cities.

The clashes between security forces and protesters occurred in Riad Al Solh Square in the heart of Beirut.

Early on Friday, the ISF's General Directorate announced that 40 security personnel were injured following the clashes.

"Freedom of speech is sacred and guaranteed by the constitution, but does that justify attacks on public and private property? Does freedom of expression allow attacks on members of the internal security forces, forty of whom have been wounded so far," the ISF said in a statement.

Lebanese Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Choucair announced on Friday that taxes on online calls via WhatsApp and similar mobile applications would be reversed in light of mass protests against the measure.

Lebanon has recently been rocked by anti-government protests amid a severe deterioration of the economic situation in the country. On Thursday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said the country suffered from a financial blockade and sanctions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Mobile Budget Beirut Lebanon Gas 2020 From Government WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Prince William, Princess Kate arrive in Islamabad

9 minutes ago

Shahbaz Sharif will lead Azadi March: Rana Sanaull ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Over Rs116 million released for petroleum sector p ..

1 minute ago

Indian CBI arrests Hurriyat leader Javaid Mir in I ..

2 minutes ago

Japan to Pardon 550,000 Former Convicts on Occasio ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.