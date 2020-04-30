UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Adopts Economic Reform Plan To Tackle Financial Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:51 PM

Lebanon Adopts Economic Reform Plan to Tackle Financial Crisis

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Lebanese governments endorsed an economic reform plan on Thursday aimed at dealing with the nation's deepening financial crisis, President Michel Aoun said.

"Today is a historic day because for the first time an economic and financial plan has been endorsed, after a lack of planning and prospects almost brought the country to ruins," he said.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab said after the cabinet meeting that the rescue plan aimed to put the country back on track toward "real reforms," instead of hiding deficit, which he compared to a "flame hidden under ash."

The middle Eastern nation is one of the most indebted in the world. Its national Currency plunged against the Dollar last year, causing prices of bread and other necessities to soar. This prompted nationwide protests in October that unseated the previous government.

