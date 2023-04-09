Close
Lebanon, Argentina, Zimbabwe Lead Countries With Highest Inflation In February

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Lebanon, Argentina and Zimbabwe were the countries with the highest annual inflation rates in February 2023, according to Sputnik calculations based on data from national statistics.

Inflation in Lebanon hit a staggering 190% in February, followed by 102.5% in Argentina and January's leader Zimbabwe, whose inflation decelerated from 230% to 92.3% over the first two months of 2023. Sudan and Suriname round out the top five of the list with inflation rates of 63.3% and 58%, respectively.

In Europe, February inflation was the highest in Moldova (25.9%), Hungary (25.4%) and Ukraine (24.9%), while Switzerland and Lichtenstein reported the lowest rates across the region (3.4%).

Lebanon, Turkey (55.2%) and Egypt (31.9%) topped the list of middle Eastern countries with highest inflation in February, with Oman at the very bottom of it with 1.

9%.

Sri Lanka (53.6%), Laos (41.3%) and Pakistan (31.5%) stand out from other Asian countries with the highest annual inflation in February, while China (1%) is on the opposite side of the spectrum.

No country recorded deflation in February and around half of the countries in the world saw inflation rates above 8.7% that month. Russia's inflation in February (10.99%) earned the country the 50th place in the rating, similar to Mauritius (11%) and Austria (10.9%).

The study was conducted by Sputnik on the basis of data from the national statistical agencies of 193 countries that are members of the United Nations. The final sample included 143 countries that had disclosed data on February inflation by early April.

