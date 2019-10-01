UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Backs Key Importers Amid Fears Of Dollar Shortage

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:40 PM

Lebanon backs key importers amid fears of dollar shortage

Lebanon's central bank is to facilitate access to dollars for importers of petroleum products, wheat and medicine, state media said Tuesday, following fears of a dollar shortage and possible currency devaluation

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ):Lebanon's central bank is to facilitate access to dollars for importers of petroleum products, wheat and medicine, state media said Tuesday, following fears of a dollar shortage and possible currency devaluation.

Local media said last week banks and money exchange shops were rationing dollar sales in the country, where Lebanese pounds and US dollars are used interchangeably in everyday transactions.

Petrol station owners threatened to strike over a lack of dollars at a fixed exchange rate to pay for imports, while flour producers complained they had to resort to much higher rates from money changers.

The central bank on Monday adopted the measure to allow certain importers to obtain dollars at the bank rate to pay for key imports.

"Banks that issue letters of credit for the importation of petroleum products (petrol, fuel oil and gas), wheat and medicine will be able to askthe Banque du Liban to ensure the value of such credits in US dollars,"read the decision published by the National News Agency.

