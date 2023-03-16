Lebanon bank chief turns up for European probe: judicial official

Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh appeared Thursday for the first time before a European delegation visiting Beirut as part of investigations into his personal wealth, a judicial official said

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh appeared Thursday for the first time before a European delegation visiting Beirut as part of investigations into his personal wealth, a judicial official said.

A day after failing to show before the European investigators, Salameh and his legal team arrived at Beirut's justice palace, and the hearing began soon after, the judicial official told AFP on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

An AFP correspondent reported a heavy security presence in and around the building.

The session proceeded "calmly", the judicial source said, adding Salameh had provided "detailed" responses to some 100 questions submitted by investigators and "refuted all suspicions of money laundering".

He is due to appear again at 10:00 am (0800 GMT) on Friday, where he will face an additional 100 questions put forward by the European delegation.

Salameh, 72, is part of the Lebanese political class widely blamed for a crushing economic crisis that began in late 2019 and which the World Bank has dubbed one of the worst in recent history.

He faces allegations of crimes including embezzlement in separate probes in Lebanon and abroad, with investigators examining the fortune he has amassed during three decades in the job.

Salameh has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

France, Germany and Luxembourg seized assets worth 120 million euros ($130 million) in March last year in a move linked to a French probe into Salameh's personal wealth.

The European investigation is looking into allegations of financial misconduct, including possible money laundering and embezzlement.

The delegation is expected to leave on Saturday before returning later to question Salameh's brother Raja and former assistant Marianne Hoayek.

The two had separately been summoned for a Lebanese investigation that opened in 2021.