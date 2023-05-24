Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Country - Reports

A Lebanese judge banned Riad Salame, the chief of the country's Central Bank, from leaving the country and confiscated his Lebanese and French passports, Lebanese media reported on Wednesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) A Lebanese judge banned Riad Salame, the chief of the country's Central Bank, from leaving the country and confiscated his Lebanese and French passports, Lebanese media reported on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 72-year-old Salame was interrogated by Judge Imad Kabalan in Beirut. He is charged with money laundering, embezzlement and illicit enrichment. Salame dismissed all suspicions related to his activities.

Judge Kabalan put Salame under investigation after banning him from traveling and seizing his French and Lebanese passports, the OTV broadcaster said.

Salame has held his post for almost 30 years. The powers of the Central Bank governor will end in July.

On May 16, a French investigative judge issued an international arrest warrant, followed by an Interpol red notice, for Salame after he failed to show up in Paris for questioning.

On Tuesday, Lebanon was verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against Salame.

In February, the Swiss prosecutor's office notified the Lebanese authorities of suspicions that Salame and his brothers had been involved in embezzling over $300 million from 2002-2015.

According to documents obtained by Reuters, the Central Bank of Lebanon charged private banks a commission for purchasing government securities for over 10 years. Most of the commission was actually sent to the accounts of Forry Associates, owned by the brother of the head of the Central Bank.