Lebanon Can Begin Oil Production Despite Maritime Dispute With Israel - Energy Minister

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) There are no obstacles to beginning oil and gas production in Block 4 of Lebanese offshore waters despite there being an ongoing maritime dispute between Lebanon and Israel regarding oil and gas fields situated on their border , Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water Nada Boustani Khoury told Sputnik on Thursday.

"It is hard to say [anything] about obstacles for production in Block 4 since this block is situated right in the middle [of the territorial waters of] Lebanon. I do not even know how Israel could create obstacles for us.

It is too early to speak about blocks located on the southern border. I think the technical process is going according to plan. [There are] no worries at the moment. I want to thank Russia one more time for the big role that it plays as Lebanon's friend," she said in response to a question regarding possible Israeli interference and whether Russia could do anything about it.

In 2017, Russian oil company Novatek won a bid to explore coastal oil and gas fields in blocks 4 and 9 in Lebanon's exclusive economic zone together with France's Total and Italy's ENI.