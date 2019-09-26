Lebanon Can Begin Oil Production Despite Maritime Dispute With Israel - Energy Minister

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:32 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) There are no obstacles to beginning oil and gas production in Block 4 of Lebanese offshore waters despite there being an ongoing maritime dispute between Lebanon and Israel regarding oil and gas fields situated on their border, Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water Nada Boustani Khoury told Sputnik on Thursday.

"It is hard to say [anything] about obstacles for production in Block 4 since this block is situated right in the middle [of the territorial waters of] Lebanon. I do not even know how Israel could create obstacles for us.

It is too early to speak about blocks located on the southern border. I think the technical process is going according to plan. [There are] no worries at the moment. I want to thank Russia one more time for the big role that it plays as Lebanon's friend," she said in response to a question regarding possible Israeli interference and whether Russia could do anything about it.

In 2017, Russian oil company Novatek won a bid to explore coastal oil and gas fields in blocks 4 and 9 in Lebanon's exclusive economic zone together with France's Total and Italy's ENI.

