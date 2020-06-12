Lebanon Decides to Decrease US Dollar Rate Against National Currency - Parliament Speaker

Lebanon has decided to devalue the US dollar in relation to the Lebanese pound starting on Friday, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020)

"It was agreed during a meeting with President [Michel] Aoun and Prime Minister [Hassan] Diab to reduce the value of the US dollar against the Lebanese Currency down to 3,200 Lebanese [pounds] starting today," Berri said, as quoted by Aoun's office.