Lebanon-Israel Border Talks May Be Impacted By Regional Developments - Lebanese Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Regional geopolitical events and the middle East policy of the upcoming Biden Administration are likely to have an impact on the Lebanese-Israeli maritime boundary demarcation process, Lebanese Economic and Social Council General Director Mohammad Saifeddine told Sputnik in a telephone interview.

"The region is currently undergoing a number of changes and dramatic events, and their repercussions on Lebanon will have to be monitored, such as how the new [US] administration will affect the course of things, and how this administration will sponsor these indirect negotiations, and the extent to which Lebanon can be distanced from the events in the region," Saifeddine said.

Situated between rivalling demarcation lines claimed by the two countries, the overlapping 330 square mile stretch of the Mediterranean became the subject of a diplomatic quarrel, as an oil and gas rich subterranean reservoir was discovered in the region in the late 2000s.

Despite announcing the start of US-mediated border agreement talks in October, negotiations hit an impasse in November as the two sides were unable to find common ground.

The rigidity of the two countries' positions was highlighted by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who on Tuesday reiterated his administration's commitment to mediate further discussions between the two countries.

The Eastern Mediterranean has made headlines throughout the course of the past few months, with tensions mounting between Greece, Cyprus and Turkey over a similar dispute over maritime territories, drawing in Egypt and France as stakeholders in the ensuing crisis.

