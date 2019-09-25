Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instability of Currency Exchange Market - Lobby

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:45 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Lebanon may face grain shortages as stocks are depleting amid difficulties with exchanging Lebanese pounds for US dollars, a scenario that would negatively impact the work of flour mills selling their products in the national currency, the Lebanese millers' association said on Tuesday.

The crisis in the Lebanese financial market has risen due to the fact that entrepreneurs buy dollars at the official rate of 1,500 Lebanese pounds per US dollar from the country's central bank, albeit in limited amounts. This means they have to go to currency exchange offices where the US dollar is sold for 1,560 Lebanese pounds.

"Grain stocks in storage facilities were reduced to a dangerous level, which could lead the country to a grain crisis if the issue with the US dollar is not resolved," the association said in a statement.

According to the statement, grain enterprises have already appealed to the country's leadership with a request to fix the foreign exchange market over the losses they have suffered. However, the government has not yet delivered a clear answer.

Earlier, gas station owners threatened to go on strike if the country's leadership did not solve the problem. Last week, about 97 percent of gas stations temporarily suspended all operations as a sign of protest.

