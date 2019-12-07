Lebanon Open to Russian Proposals on Oil Investments - Acting Minister of State

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lebanon is open to new proposals from Russia on investments in oil sector and welcomes any investments in national economy, May Chidiac, acting Lebanese minister of state for administrative reform, told Sputnik on Saturday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Lebanon is open to new proposals from Russia on investments in oil sector and welcomes any investments in national economy, May Chidiac, acting Lebanese minister of state for administrative reform, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Russia took one investment in the oil field, I think, in the north of Lebanon.

And Lebanon is opened to its oil suggestions. We don't have problems with Russia. Of course, they are welcome to invest in Lebanon. We need any support we can have," the official said on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Rome.

In 2017, Prime Minister Saad Hariri said that Lebanon was interested in the presence of the Russian business in the country, including oil and gas companies.