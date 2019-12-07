UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Open To Russian Proposals On Oil Investments - Acting Minister Of State

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 07:15 PM

Lebanon Open to Russian Proposals on Oil Investments - Acting Minister of State

Lebanon is open to new proposals from Russia on investments in oil sector and welcomes any investments in national economy, May Chidiac, acting Lebanese minister of state for administrative reform, told Sputnik on Saturday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Lebanon is open to new proposals from Russia on investments in oil sector and welcomes any investments in national economy, May Chidiac, acting Lebanese minister of state for administrative reform, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Russia took one investment in the oil field, I think, in the north of Lebanon.

And Lebanon is opened to its oil suggestions. We don't have problems with Russia. Of course, they are welcome to invest in Lebanon. We need any support we can have," the official said on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Rome.

In 2017, Prime Minister Saad Hariri said that Lebanon was interested in the presence of the Russian business in the country, including oil and gas companies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Russia Oil Rome Lebanon May Gas 2017 From

Recent Stories

Government College University Lahore Vice Chancell ..

34 seconds ago

Punjab govt relaeses funds for treatment of deserv ..

36 seconds ago

23 arrested during special campaign against drug s ..

38 seconds ago

OGDCL beats Sprint Petroleum by 150 runs

5 minutes ago

Air strikes kill 12 civilians in northwest Syria: ..

5 minutes ago

Increase in rates of postal services delivery on c ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.