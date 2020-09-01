Lebanon signs contract for forensic auditing of central bank

Caretaker Lebanese Finance Minister Ghazi Wazne signed on Tuesday a contract with turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal to conduct forensic auditing for the Central Bank of Lebanon, a statement by the Finance Ministry reported

BEIRUT, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ):Caretaker Lebanese Finance Minister Ghazi Wazne signed on Tuesday a contract with turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal to conduct forensic auditing for the Central Bank of Lebanon, a statement by the Finance Ministry reported.

The ministry also signed two separate contracts with KPMG and Oliver Wyman to conduct regular financial and accounting auditing of the Central Bank of Lebanon.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has, on many occasions, asked Lebanon's financial authorities to audit the central bank's accounts to assess the actual losses and assets of the bank.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted earlier in the day that he insists to go all the way with forensic auditing which is a very important step in the fight against corruption in the country.

Lebanon has been trying to reach a deal with the IMF to unlock billions of U.S. dollars in aid for the country but the Central Bank of Lebanon and the cabinet presented different figures to the agency which halted negotiations temporarily.

Lebanon is going through its worst economic and financial crisis amid shortage in U.S. dollars and the weakening of the local currency, and high unemployment and poverty rates.